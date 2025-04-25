Bank Michigan Expands to Manchester, Continuing Over 100 Year Legacy

With existing locations in Onsted, Brooklyn, and Ann Arbor, Bank Michigan has announced the opening of its newest location in Manchester, bringing its legacy of personal service and community commitment to a new town.

“We’re not just opening a new location,” said Rick Northrup, President and CEO of Bank Michigan. “We’re planting new roots. Our success has always been measured by the strength and vitality of our customers and the communities we serve—and we can’t wait to grow together with Manchester.”

As a top Small Business Administration lender in the county, Bank Michigan assists the needs of small businesses and offers tailored financial solutions.

“My family and I have worked with Bank Michigan for decades. The bank has been such an important partner for us, and years ago, we became shareholders too,” said Jeff Hubbard, owner of Hubbard Auto Parts and Repair Centers based in Onsted and Bank Michigan Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I understand firsthand how important our bank is to our communities and am very pleased to be bringing our bank and its local focus to Manchester.”

The new Manchester office will officially open this summer at 135 E Main St in the former Comerica Bank building.