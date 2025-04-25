April 25, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Bank Michigan Expands to Manchester, Continuing Over 100 Year Legacy

Bank Michigan, local business, local business expansion

With existing locations in Onsted, Brooklyn, and Ann Arbor, Bank Michigan has announced the opening of its newest location in Manchester, bringing its legacy of personal service and community commitment to a new town.

“We’re not just opening a new location,” said Rick Northrup, President and CEO of Bank Michigan. “We’re planting new roots. Our success has always been measured by the strength and vitality of our customers and the communities we serve—and we can’t wait to grow together with Manchester.”

As a top Small Business Administration lender in the county, Bank Michigan assists the needs of small businesses and offers tailored financial solutions.

“My family and I have worked with Bank Michigan for decades. The bank has been such an important partner for us, and years ago, we became shareholders too,” said Jeff Hubbard, owner of Hubbard Auto Parts and Repair Centers based in Onsted and Bank Michigan Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I understand firsthand how important our bank is to our communities and am very pleased to be bringing our bank and its local focus to Manchester.”

The new Manchester office will officially open this summer at 135 E Main St in the former Comerica Bank building.

Latest articles

Bank Michigan Expands to Manchester, Continuing Over 100 Year Legacy

STN Staff

Author Lori Tucker-Sullivan Returns to Dexter with “Rock Widows” Book on Grief, Legacy, and Love

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News