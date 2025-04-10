Bank on the Corner and the Man Who Never Left

In a small town, a bank is more than bricks and balance sheets. It’s where someone knows your name—not because it pops up on a screen, but because they’ve known your name since T-ball.

John Mann never really left Chelsea. He went to Chelsea High, played under the Friday night lights, and then did something you don’t see much anymore—he came back.

He left for a while, sure. There was college, a job at Chrysler, even a wild canoe trip in Alaska. But like the best stories, his circled back to where it began.

For 37 years, John Mann worked at Chelsea State Bank. That’s not just a job. That’s a lifetime of shaking hands, answering phones, backing bake sales, and believing in people who want to open a business or buy their first home. That’s what community banks do—what John did.

He rose to President and CEO, then to Chairman of the Board. He helped grow the bank’s assets by hundreds of millions, but when you talk to folks here, that’s not what they mention. They talk about his work with the Purple Rose Theatre, his role in building up the football stadium, or how he somehow found time to serve everyone from the United Way to Ele’s Place.

John once said, “Banking is a people business, not a numbers business.” That’s not just a nice quote—it’s a philosophy. It’s why the teller remembers your kid’s name. It’s why, when your dad passes, someone at the bank sends a card, not just a form letter.

Now, he’s retiring. A good man, stepping back after nearly four decades of doing right by his town.

The thing about small towns is, you don’t need a big farewell. You just need a quiet nod, a firm handshake, maybe a slice of cake in the breakroom. And a thank you.

So here it is: Thank you, John Mann, for showing us that leadership can be humble, service can be steady, and that sometimes, the biggest difference is made by the guy who stayed.