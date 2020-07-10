Advertisement

Barbara Jean Egeler

Grass Lake, Michigan

At age 87, died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born August 28, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Garnett and Marguerite (Krontz) Weir.

Barbara attended Chelsea schools and was a runner in high school. She worked at Gaunts gladiola farm and did childcare. Barbara was a member of the First united Methodist Church in Chelsea. She was an artist who loved to paint and draw.

On Nov. 22, 1950, She married Douglas F. Egeler in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2012.

Survivors include her son, Douglas A. (Sandra) Egeler of Chelsea; three grandchildren, Derek Egeler, Adam Egeler, and Mandie (Zach) Porter; two great-grandchildren, Carter Porter, Abbie Jean Porter, and a third on the way; a sister, Mary (Eugene) Alber.

Barb was preceded in death by one son, Richard Egeler, her brother, Robert James Weir, and her sister, Jacqueline Riethmiller; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place at Oak Grove East Cemetery, Chelsea, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Pura Syndrome Foundation.

Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel.