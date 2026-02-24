Barn Fire Extinguished in Milan Township

Fire crews responded Monday morning, Feb. 23, to a structure fire involving a large barn on Cone Road.

The Milan Area Fire Department led the response. Because the rural property does not have fire hydrants, firefighters coordinated a water shuttle operation with assistance from several neighboring departments.

Dispatch records and official reports show that mutual aid tankers transported water from the City of Milan to the scene. Crews worked for roughly two hours to bring the fire under control and extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Residents and the property owner provided refreshments for first responders during the incident. Additional agencies assisted with station coverage to ensure emergency services remained available throughout the community while crews were on scene.

The cause of the fire had not been released as of Monday afternoon. The structure was a complete loss.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BvJsH1UrC

Featured photo: Crews responded Monday morning to a barn fire on Cone Road in Milan Township. Photo by Heather Finch