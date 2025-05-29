Beach Middle School Tackles Mental Health With Support

Community News

As Mental Health Month is celebrated this May, Beach Middle School is taking the spotlight for its innovative approach to student wellness. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Project SUCCESS (Schools Using Coordinated Community Efforts to Strengthen Students), a Chelsea Hospital program, the Bulldog Wellness Warriors program is helping students navigate stress, emotions, and mental health with confidence.

Early in the school year, Project SUCCESS Coordinator Kristen Chandler and Mental Health Coordinator Marie Larson secured a grant from 5 Healthy Towns to launch wellness programming aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and promoting self-care. One of their most successful initiatives has been the introduction of stress-less buckets in every classroom. These buckets include tools such as fidget items, sensory stickers, journals, and coloring books that help students self-regulate and manage stress and anxiety.

Student groups, including Bulldog Wellness Warriors and P2P (Peer to Peer), have played a key role in both the planning and implementation of wellness initiatives like the buckets. Another major highlight was the student-led event “It’s Okay to Feel All the Feels,” which emphasized emotional acceptance and the importance of seeking help. Students contributed by creating educational bulletin boards and delivering morning announcements about mental health.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of Chelsea Hospital and the Project SUCCESS program, we’ve been able to bring meaningful, student-led mental health initiatives to life here at Beach Middle School,” Chandler said. “We’ve reduced stigma, promoted emotional wellness, and equipped students with practical tools for self-care. These programs have made a positive impact in the Chelsea community, and together, we’re building a culture where kids feel seen, supported, and empowered to take charge of their mental health.”

Additionally, the school hosted its first-ever movie night, screening Inside Out 2 with comforting snacks. The evening blended entertainment with empathy, reinforcing the value of understanding emotions in a supportive setting.

Looking ahead, Bulldog Wellness Warriors and P2P are preparing to roll out positive magnets and sticker decals throughout the school. Lockers will be adorned with messages such as “You are worthy,” “You matter,” and “You are enough.” Restroom mirrors will also display uplifting reminders to brighten students’ days.