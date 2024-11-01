Beach Middle School Students to be Featured at Veterans Day Community Tribute

In late October, four Veterans, representing different branches of the military, imparted wise life lessons to Beach Middle School (BMS) sixth grade students. For the second year, Chelsea Senior Center and BMS coordinated a panel of Veterans and Active Duty military personnel to connect generations to ensure youth never forget American history.

BMS students listened to and asked questions of the panel to write follow-up letters as part of their building listening skills exercise in English classes. Kathy Eberle, a Chelsea Senior Center Writers Group member, worked with CSC staff to select three letters to be featured at the Community Tribute. The sixth-grade essayists selected to read their essays on November 11 are Anna Klien, Zoë Morris and Aaron Seymour.

Veterans and Active Duty Officers with BMS students

Beach Middle School was honored to welcome returning Veterans and Active Duty officers who participated in last year’s inaugural panel at BMS. Wisdom was learned from the following Veterans:

Retired Captain Jim Alford served with the US Army Corps of Engineers. Captain Alford shared his history as a helicopter pilot and as a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. Captain Alford is the only veteran on the panel who was drafted into the military.

Advice: You do not have to be academically gifted. With the right mindset, you can do anything. Be yourself and the best yourself you can be.

Lieutenant Colonel Sara So is a 19-year, active-duty military policewomen in the US Army. Lt. Col. So has deployed to Afghanistan, as well as performed missions/training in Latvia, Liberia, and The U.S. Virgin Islands. Lt. Col. So currently commands a team responsible for protecting Americans from weapons of mass destruction at events that feature US Presidents and Vice Presidents, and at large community events such as the Traverse City Cherry Festival and Detroit Lions games.

Advice: If someone closes a door, find a window to climb through.

Retired Lieutenant Caleb Coon is a US Navy veteran who served eight years, several of which were as a flight instructor. Lt. Coon served in Afghanistan and operated throughout the Middle East. Lt. Coon, who earned a degree from Eastern Michigan University before entering the military, is now a BMS eighth-grade science teacher.

Advice: Nothing worth doing is easy.

Major Matt Kellogg has more than 20 years of service in the US Air Force and Michigan Air National Guard; the last 10 years as an Aircraft Commander. He served in Afghanistan and throughout the Middle East. Major Kellogg will be retiring from the military soon and will continue his civilian career as a pilot at Delta Air Lines.

Advice: You don’t have to be the best or brilliant. Be resilient, persistent and tenacious.

On November 11, all are invited to participate in the Veterans Day Community Tribute from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 512 Washington Street in Chelsea. This year’s event is hosted by Chelsea Senior Center, City of Chelsea and Chelsea School District. The Washington Street Education Center provides easy access, plenty of parking, and shelter from the weather for everyone attending this special gathering.

“We are excited to bring all event activities under one roof this year at the Washington Street Education Center. The hope is to make it easier for our older seniors and families to participate and for everyone to sit down for a shared community meal,” says City of Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco.

The Community Tribute includes a program, a community lunch, and a brief singalong, and features members from American Legion Post 31 and from the Veterans Honor Guard of Washtenaw County who will present a flag folding ceremony that also explains the significance of each fold. The 6th grade students will share their essays, followed by performances from CHS students in the Wind Symphony and Chamber and Concert Choirs. This will be followed by lunch starting at noon and a tribute closing. The Community Tribute is drop-in and open to all.

To enjoy lunch, call the Chelsea Senior Center at (734) 475-9242 to RSVP. Lunch is free thanks to the City of Chelsea. It is being provided by the Chelsea School District. Everyone with a reservation is welcome to eat. Space is limited to 200. Reservations for lunch are required by November 7. All tribute activities will be at 512 Washington Street in Chelsea.

The Veterans Day Community Tribute is also supported by the Chelsea District Library, Material Girls of First United Methodist Church and Silver Maples of Chelsea.

Photos courtesy of Beach Middle School