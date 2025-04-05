Bear Traps and Bonding: A Conversation with Clueless Escape Rooms Owner Larry Edwards

Tucked into an unassuming corner of Ann Arbor, just off the beaten path, there’s a place where teams of friends, coworkers, and families race against the clock to solve puzzles, crack codes, and escape from carefully crafted, immersive environments. It’s called Clueless Escape Rooms, and at the heart of this adventure-filled operation is owner and local entrepreneur Larry Edwards.

We sat down with Larry to learn more about how Clueless got its start, why escape rooms are more than just entertainment, and what’s in store for the business—including a brand-new room opening this April that’s sure to become a fan favorite.

A Date Night That Turned into a Business

Clueless Escape Rooms started, as many great ideas do, on a date night. “My wife and I went to visit a friend’s escape room in Jackson,” Larry recalled. “It was in an extra room at a post office—kind of a pirate theme. We had a blast.” Inspired by the experience and with a background in the printing industry, Larry decided to convert his 1,400-square-foot office space into something totally different: a puzzle-driven experience room. Their first escape room, Corporate Rage, set inside the fictional boss’s office of a print shop, was a hit—and they made back their initial investment in just two months. “That’s when we knew we were onto something,” he said.

What Exactly Is an Escape Room?

For those unfamiliar, an escape room is a real-life, interactive game in which participants are “locked” in a themed room and must solve a series of puzzles and challenges to escape or accomplish a mission—all within a set time limit. “It’s great for team building, family bonding, and making memories,” Larry explained. “No phones, just people working together. That’s rare these days.” With themes ranging from corporate chaos (Corporate Rage) to high-energy sports (Football Fury) and detective drama (Safe Tony), each room is handcrafted to deliver a unique experience. And while escape rooms are often associated with adult groups, Larry says the experience is incredibly popular with kids too. “We get a lot of kids’ birthday parties. They do the room, then have cake and presents in our party space. It’s a hit.”

Introducing: Bear Trap

Opening mid-April is Clueless Escape Rooms’ newest challenge—Bear Trap, a wilderness-themed adventure with just the right mix of suspense and fun. “The concept is, you’re out hiking, and a bear starts chasing you,” Larry said, laughing. “You find shelter in an old house, but the bear’s not going away. You have to trap it… somehow.”

While we won’t spoil too much, let’s just say the bear ends up somewhere you might not expect—hint: it involves an outhouse. “It’s fun, family-friendly, and a little different from anything we’ve done before.” Bear Trap will join a growing lineup of four current rooms, including Candy Caper, Castaway Island, and Adelina Castle.

Built for the Community

What sets Clueless apart isn’t just its puzzles—it’s the personal touch. Larry and his small team (including part-timers, his wife, and the unofficial mascot, a chinchilla named Nibbles) strive to offer a boutique experience. “We don’t cram in 12 people like some places do,” he said. “We think 4 to 8 players is ideal. We’ve played a lot of rooms ourselves, and we do what we like—and avoid what we don’t.”

Clueless has long been a favorite for University of Michigan departments looking for team-building activities. Before COVID, U-M groups made up 70% of their clientele. While that number has dropped, the business has evolved to welcome more families and kids’ parties.

Booking Your Adventure

Ready to give it a try? Booking is easy—just head to www.a2clue.com, pick a room, select your date and time, and gather your group. Ages 10 and up are welcome with adult supervision, and each room is designed to accommodate 4 to 8 players. “Escape rooms are about putting down the phone and creating real memories together,” Larry said. “You’re not just watching something—you’re in it, you’re part of the story.”

With the new Bear Trap room opening soon and ideas always percolating, the future looks bright—and a little puzzling—for Clueless Escape Rooms.

Clueless Escape Rooms

Where adventure begins, and bears get trapped

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

🌐 www.a2clue.com