Becoming a Dementia-Friendly Community: A Path Toward Inclusivity

Understanding the Importance of Supporting Individuals and Families Affected by Dementia

Photo: Dementia Friendly Saline Founder, Jim Mangi. Photo by Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

As the prevalence of dementia continues to rise across the United States, communities are stepping up to become more inclusive and supportive of families living with this challenging condition.

On Monday, September 16th, Jim Mangi, founder and chair of Dementia Friendly Saline, met with Milan and Chelsea leaders to share what a dementia-friendly community is and why working towards that goal matters to each community. Mangi’s presentations are part of a larger campaign that also includes Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor to foster the development of dementia-friendly communities throughout the area.

This grassroots movement, championed by Dementia Friendly America (DFA), is already gaining traction nationwide, with more than 350 cities, towns, and counties working towards this important goal. These communities have embraced the need and are working to spread the word, the misconceptions, the joys, and the benefits of dementia-friendly communities. Saline is one of only two dementia-friendly communities in Michigan, Rochester Hills being the other.

What Does It Mean to Be Dementia Friendly?

Mangi began his presentation by saying, “At its core, a dementia-friendly community embraces a commitment to reduce stigma and difficulties faced by those with dementia. It provides environments and services that are accommodating, respectful, and supportive. From healthcare systems to businesses and public spaces, every facet of a community can be adapted to better meet the needs of individuals with dementia.”

Healthcare services in a dementia-friendly community focus on early detection and use best practices to ensure quality care. According to Mangi, “Being informed about dementia is a very necessary component of timely, interactive, and competent care.”

Jim Mangi’s success with Dementia Friendly Saline has gotten the attention of surrounding communities. Photo by Carleen Nelson-Nesvig.

Residences offering memory support, legal and financial services attuned to the complexities of dementia, and businesses with trained staff are also essential components. Local government and emergency services are key players, ensuring that public safety personnel are trained to recognize dementia and respond appropriately. Faith-based communities, recreational spaces, and public environments can provide inclusive, welcoming spaces that encourage ongoing community engagement and independent living.

What is Needed to Become Dementia Friendly?

Mangi stresses that achieving the status of Dementia Friendly begins with a commitment to working with Dementia Friendly America. Mangi shared, “Getting recognized as a dementia-friendly community is not a multi-year effort. Some large cities have chosen to spend lots of effort and take lots of time, perhaps years, to prepare an application that really only needs to take a few weeks or so to compile and submit.”

“Dementia is slow, but bureaucracy can be even slower,” continues Mangi. “We do not advocate the years-long planning process. We advocate focusing on doing things for persons with dementia and then taking care of the planning and documentation formalities later on.”

Alongside raising community awareness about dementia and dementia friendliness is the need to offer specific opportunities for persons with dementia and their care partners to socialize, make connections, and have a good time in settings that are free of judgment or embarrassment. Thus, Dementia Friendly Saline offers its Memory Cafe, movies, art fairs, and, on December 12th of 2024, the first live musical theatre production, Tony Award-winning “Annie.”

As Dementia Friendly community planning occurs, it spans across four phases, starting with assessing a community’s readiness and building a dedicated team of champions. Once a community is engaged, an extensive assessment is conducted to identify areas of need, followed by analysis and the development of action plans. The final phase involves implementing changes and applying for official recognition as a dementia-friendly community.

The Benefits of a Dementia-Friendly Community

According to Mangi, “The advantages of being dementia-friendly extend beyond just those living with dementia. For caregivers, it offers answers, education, flexibility, necessary freedoms, resources, friendship, joy, and understanding. For the community at large, it enhances the quality of life by creating an inclusive environment that reduces isolation and stigma.”

Individuals with dementia are empowered to continue participating in daily activities, from grocery shopping to attending worship services, dining out, and socializing. Businesses tell us that they also stand to benefit from increased engagement, as dementia-friendly policies can attract more customers and enhance the community’s image. Memory cafés, for example, are a popular feature in many dementia-friendly towns, offering social spaces where individuals with dementia and their caregivers can enjoy live music, storytelling, and other interactive activities in a safe, welcoming environment.

Mangi closed his presentation by encouraging leaders to move toward a dementia-friendly community by fostering respect, inclusion, and practical support for those affected by dementia.