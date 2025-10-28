Begin Your Holidays With the Canadian-Pacific Christmas Train

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Since 1999, the Canadian-Pacific and Kansas City Southern Christmas Trains (CPKC) have traveled across parts of the United States and Canada, spreading good will and cheer while collecting money/food for food banks in both countries. Food insecurity has increased dramatically in both countries over the last 25 years.

At various stops, the CPKC performs a mini-concert with various artists and musicians. The CPKC train makes a music stop every year in Windsor, Ont., just before crossing the border into Michigan.

The 2025 tentative schedule is below. Times are approximate.

And, let your holidays begin.