July 09, 2025

Bell Sports Recalls 31,200 Bicycle Helmets for Safety Risk

Bell Sports has issued a recall of approximately 31,200 bicycle helmets due to a significant risk of head injury. These helmets violate the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) federal safety standards, failing to provide adequate protection in a crash.

The recall concerns Bell Sports’ Axle, Cadence, Rev, and Frenzy children’s bicycle helmets, along with the Cadence and Passage adult models. Affected helmets include models B0605Y, B0605C, or B0494Y, available in several colors and designs like checkers, rainbows, and swirls. The model details can be found on a sticker inside each helmet.

Consumers should immediately stop using these helmets and contact Bell Sports for a full refund. It is advised to cut off the helmet straps and provide a photo to Bell Sports at [email protected] for processing the refund.

These helmets were sold between September 2024 and May 2025 at major retailers like Walmart and Target, as well as online platforms such as Amazon. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. For assistance, consumers can reach Bell Sports at 800-456-2355, or visit their website for more information.

Recalled Bell Sports Bicycle Helmet, Model B0494Y

Recalled Bell Sports Bicycle Helmet Model, B06065C or B0605Y

The model name, model number and manufacture date, in MM/YY or M/YY format, can be found on a sticker inside the helmet.

Link to original article.

