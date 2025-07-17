July 17, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Beware: Recall of Eviscerate Dry Salted Vobla Fish

Food Recalls

Recalls

Beware: Recall of Eviscerate Dry Salted Vobla Fish

Consumers need to be aware of FDA recalls to avoid potential health risks. Recently, Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. USA issued a recall for its “Eviscerate Dry Salted Vobla Fish” due to concerns over botulism—a serious, potentially deadly illness. The affected products are identified by the lot numbers 123456 and 789012. This recall is classified as a Class I, indicating a high risk of adverse health consequences.

Botulism can occur when fish is not properly processed, leading to the growth of dangerous bacteria. The specific products in question may not have been adequately eviscerated, posing a threat to consumers.

If you have purchased any of these products, check the lot numbers immediately. Consumers are advised to dispose of the fish safely to prevent any risk. Contact Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. for further instructions on refunds or replacements.

For your safety, inspect your pantry and ensure these items are discarded. Staying informed and cautious with food products is key to protecting your health and well-being.

Link to original article.

Latest articles

Chelsea School District Updates its Sex Education Curriculum

Lonnie Huhman

Webster Twp: Board Meeting Synopsis 7/15/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News