Consumers need to be aware of FDA recalls to avoid potential health risks. Recently, Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. USA issued a recall for its “Eviscerate Dry Salted Vobla Fish” due to concerns over botulism—a serious, potentially deadly illness. The affected products are identified by the lot numbers 123456 and 789012. This recall is classified as a Class I, indicating a high risk of adverse health consequences.

Botulism can occur when fish is not properly processed, leading to the growth of dangerous bacteria. The specific products in question may not have been adequately eviscerated, posing a threat to consumers.

If you have purchased any of these products, check the lot numbers immediately. Consumers are advised to dispose of the fish safely to prevent any risk. Contact Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. for further instructions on refunds or replacements.

For your safety, inspect your pantry and ensure these items are discarded. Staying informed and cautious with food products is key to protecting your health and well-being.

