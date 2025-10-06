Bicyclist Hit in Dexter Township

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on North Territorial Road on October 4th, the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) said.

After hearing reports on local Facebook pages of a bicyclist being hit over the weekend, the Sun Times News followed up with DAFD on the following Monday (Oct. 6) to find out more information about the accident.

DAFD Lt. Mike Grissom said there was a bicyclist struck this weekend on North Territorial at Toma Road this past Saturday at about 1:40 p.m. Grissom said the DAFD, Livingston County Ambulance and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the scene.

“Dexter Fire provided patient care until Livingston County Ambulance arrived on scene,” Grissom said. “The patient was quickly loaded in the ambulance and transported to the University of Michigan hospital.”

The WCSO kept the road closed for several hours to conduct an investigation, he said.

The DAFD said last that they had heard “the patient was in stable condition in the hospital.”