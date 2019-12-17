Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Growing pains are often a good thing in the end but the process can be challenging. This what Dexter’s summer art fair, Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival, has experienced.

To help the popular event, the City Council unanimously approved the creation of a director position for the growing event to manage the increasing responsibilities.

“The event has grown because a lot of people put their backs, their souls, and their hearts into it,” said Councilmember Paul Cousins at their Dec. 9 meeting. “It’s obviously been a success. It really is to the point where it has outgrown itself. I really hope that we can find the right person for the job and everything is even more successful from now on.”

Advertisement

The Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival began in 2013 and began as a fundraiser for the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee. The runaway popularity of the Festival and its substantial growth has created pangs for the Committee who turned to Dexter City Council for help.

Paint Dexter has been organized and run on a volunteer basis by the Committee and other dedicated residents wishing to promote the arts in Dexter. Mission accomplished. People love the event and come from all over the state to participate and enjoy the week-long festivities and exhibitions held the second full week of August on the heels of Dexter Daze.

It is estimated by the Committee that it takes about 400 hours to coordinate all the moving parts of the festival. It takes up all the time of the Committee and hiring a director, among other things, would free the Committee up to pursue other enrichment projects for Dexter.

The budget for the new position is set at $6,000.

More information on the position including responsibilities and timeline can be found in the City Council’s Dec. 9 packet beginning on page 135.