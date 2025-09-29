September 29, 2025

Big Reds Cross Country Runs Two Invites; Middle Schoolers Strong in HL Jamboree

Michael Mezei

MilanSports

On September 16, Milan HS and Milan Middle School travelled to Munson Park in Monroe for the Huron League Jamboree. Freshman Mason Martin finished seventh for the boys in 17:40. Milan had two girls, Amerie Wilson and Kaily McDaniel, place fifth and seventh in 22:08 and 22:25. Dylan Penzien (19:57) and Cameron Garcia (20:39) had top forty finishes for the boys. 

The Middle School boys had a strong performance in Munson Park, placing all eight runners in the top 35 and finishing third in the team standings. This was a two mile course and the Schlea brothers, Everett and Henry, placed fourth and seventh in 12:09 and 12:41. Team leader Emmit Smith (14:12) was 15th. Ragnar Vitso (21st, 14:33), Grayson Wagner (22nd, 14:38), Charlie Roggero (26th, 14:54), Connor Johnson (32nd, 15:23), and Abram Willett (35th, 15:24) were the other placers. Smith is an eighth grader; all the other Milan runners are sixth graders. 

The Middle School girls were led by Haley Lancaster (11th, 14:29). Sophia McGettigan (16th, 15:21), Jocelyn Prete (17th, 15:31), and Brigette Lambert (33rd, 19:06) were the remaining finishers for Milan. Lancaster, McGettigan, and Lambert are eighth graders; Prete is in sixth grade. 

The Milan harriers were back in action on September 20 in Jackson at Ella Sharp Park in the Jackson Invite. Mason Martin was strong again for the boys, placing 16th in 17:10. Dylan Penzien continued his time improvement, running 19:35. Amerie Wilson (16th, 20:42) and Kaily McDaniel (20th, 20:53) led the girls. 

