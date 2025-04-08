Bill Ruddock Resigns from Chelsea City Council

City of Chelsea has received councilmember Bill Ruddock’s resignation, issuing the following statement:

The City of Chelsea Administration Office has received a letter from City Council Member Bill Ruddock, accepting censure from the Council and resigning from City Council.

“As I committed to you in my apology, I accept your decision to censure me. I do not want to be a distraction to the great work of Council, and I hereby resign my seat, effective immediately,” wrote Ruddock.

The city is beginning the process of filling this vacancy. Mr. Ruddock’s term is scheduled to end in November this year. Any registered elector of the City of Chelsea who has been a resident of the city for at least one year may apply to serve the remainder of his term. Information on applying for this position will be available shortly.

The censure and resignation come after Ruddock made a controversial remark at the March 17 council meeting.