Advertisement

Protesters peacefully marched through Dexter on June 12 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

| 2 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The sun shone down on a group of protesters Friday afternoon as they gathered in downtown Dexter to give voice for racial equality and the change they hope to see.

Around 300 people met in Monument Park in Dexter for a peaceful protest in what organizers said was done, “to demonstrate Dexter’s support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, demand justice for black lives, and protest the systemic oppression of black lives in America.”

The protest was organized by six Dexter High School students: Elle Walters, Tess Walters, Melissa Lewis, Sophia King, Simon Kim, and Claire Wallace. A handful of people spoke during the protest, including State Rep. Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township) and former Saline Mayor and state representative Gretchen Driskell.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the protest organizers, Lewis said in lead up to the event that their, “main goal for the protest is to educate the white people in our community and urge them to take action, because Dexter is a predominantly white city.”

A Black Lives Matter protest was held in downtown Dexter on June 12.

She said, “another goal of ours is to give the chance for the voices of black people in our community to be heard.”

Under the gazebo, Lewis read a speech on behalf of Jacob Kirk, a student of color from Dexter, who could not attend the protest.

Lewis read from Kirk’s speech that said the change for good starts with them. Kirk wrote that he was not trying to start a race war, but rather, “trying to end one.”

Another African-American resident of Dexter who spoke was Sara Camara.

Looking out over the crowd of people, Camara said, “When I see all of you, I have hope.”

However, he said he also has a fear that is with him every day when he thinks of his children and the potential hate, violence and racism they may encounter. He said this fear needs to end.

He asked those gathered to stand up every day against injustice and hate.

Another speaker was Rodrick Green, Pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Ann Arbor and a board member on the Washtenaw County Road Commission. He gave a brief account of his life growing up in Detroit and seeing the riots of 1967. He also gave those in the crowd a brief history lesson as to why black lives matter.

From the words of the U.S. Constitution, to the Dred Scott case and Plessy v. Ferguson/Jim Crow era to Brown v. Board of Education, and then on to present day, Green told the crowd they were gathered today because they can change history for the better.

Lewis and her fellow organizers said they wanted to demonstrate their community’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There have been many protests in the surrounding area of Dexter, but we wanted to give people the opportunity to show their support in the city that they live in,” Lewis said.

She said they “would like the community to know that Dexter is not immune to the racial injustices and discrimination that we see on the news and on social media, and that this protest is just one of the first steps to bettering our community and achieving racial equity in our city.”