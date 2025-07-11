Bluegrass Jamboree Returns to Webster Village with Music, Food, and Fun for All Ages

Community News

Looking for a unique summer experience that blends nature’s beauty and old-time traditions? You’ll find it on Saturday, August 2, from 2-7 pm, at the Historic Webster Village during the annual Bluegrass Jamboree!

Nestled among this “mini Greenfield Village”, show-goers of all ages will enjoy what has become one of Southeast Michigan’s most popular one-day bluegrass festivals. Four local musical groups will perform this year on the Dieterle Corncrib Stage: The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, New Memphis Express, Cedar Creek Bluegrass, and Wilson Thicket.

In addition to live music, the Historic Webster Village buildings will be open to tour and observe special demonstrations like blacksmithing at the Wheeler Wheelwright & Blacksmith Shop and dulcimer and banjo talks at the Old Town Hall. You can also shop for old-time games, toys, candy and novelties in the Kleinschmidt General Store.

There will be activities for children, including an instrument petting zoo, yard games, crafts and more. Musicians (of all skill levels) are welcome to join in the all-day bluegrass jam circles around the Village.

You will have plenty of options to satisfy your appetite too, with food and beverages for purchase from local food trucks – Tacos El Mariachi Loco, Hallboy BBQ, Mobile Side Bar Beverages, and ice cream provided by the Dexter Senior Center.

“The Bluegrass Jamboree has been such a success, and this will be our best year yet,” says WTHS member and event organizer Thelma Tucker. “The music, the food and the fun that takes place here is a wonderful way to celebrate our community’s rich heritage and local talent.”

Tickets are on sale now at webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org: Adults $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, Teens ages 13-18 are $10, Children 12 and under are free. Free parking! Seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for sitting.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Webster Township Historical Society (WTHS), a non-profit organization that owns, maintains, and operates the Historic Webster Village, and hosts free holiday and seasonal community events throughout the year.

For more information about the Webster Township Historical Society or Historic Webster Village, visit our website: https://www.webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org