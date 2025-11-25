November 25, 2025

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese Recall Alert

Consumers’ health and safety are at the forefront as Supreme Deli LLC has issued a recall for Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano cheese due to potential health risks. This recall is crucial as it involves products that may affect consumers nationwide. The recall is classified as a Class II, indicating a remote chance of adverse health effects from consuming the product.

The affected product is Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano cheese, which could potentially pose health risks to consumers. This recall includes specific lots of the cheese, though the exact lot numbers were not provided. Class II recalls typically involve products that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

Consumers who have purchased this cheese are advised to check their pantries immediately. If you have the affected product, it is recommended to stop consumption and contact Supreme Deli LLC for further instructions, including possible refunds or replacements. This proactive step ensures safety, protecting consumers from potential health hazards. Always stay informed and check for updates on food recalls to keep your pantry safe.

Link to original article.

