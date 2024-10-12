Bonnie Jo Campbell to Visit Serendipity Books

Serendipity Books is thrilled to welcome Bonnie Jo Campbell to Chelsea in support of the paperback release of her widely acclaimed novel, The Waters. Bonnie Jo Campbell will be joined in conversation by Michelle Tuplin, the owner of Serendipity Books. The opportunity for greeting the author and book signing will follow a Q&A portion of the evening.

Bonnie Jo Campbell is the author of six works of fiction, including American Salvage, a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award, and Once Upon a River, a national bestseller. The recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, AWP’s Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction, and a Pushcart Prize, she lives outside Kalamazoo, Michigan, with her husband and donkeys.

The Waters, Bonnie Jo Campbell’s most recent novel has received broad and popular acclaim. It was an Oprah Daily’s Most Anticipated Books of the Year and was selected as a Read with Jenna’s title.

This is a free event with ticketed reservations required since attendance will be limited. The event will be held at Serendipity Books in Chelsea on Monday, November 4th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at serendipity-books.com

Event Address:

Serendipity Books

108 E. Middle Street

Chelsea, MI 48118