| 30 sec read | from American 1 Credit Union |

Now through February 29, American 1 Credit Union is hosting a bottle and can drive at their Manchester Branch (10903 M52 Manchester, MI 48158) to support the Manchester Area Senior Citizens Council. The mission of the council is to create and maintain positive community change to increase the quality of life and independence for older adults and their allies in Washtenaw County through a community collaborative process.

Bring your clean recyclables or monetary donations to our Manchester Branch to help raise funds for this important cause. All donations do directly to the Manchester Area Senior Citizens Council.

Through their Donate Local program, American 1 encourages each of their 16 branch locations to choose and support a local charity each quarter. To learn more about American 1 and how to become a member, please visit american1cu.org.

