The Chelsea boys’ varsity bowling team improved to 5-0 on the season after squeaking out a 16-14 win over Ann Arbor Huron.

The Bulldogs swept the Baker Games with scores of 199 and 166.

Tyler Bowman led Chelsea with games of 223 and 213. John Davis shot a 207, Luis Carvallo 195 and 153 and Jaylen Watson rolled 188 and 159.

The varsity girls had a rough day with noone shooting over 100 on the day as they fell to the River Rats 30-0.

Emily Kovearch had the high score for the Bulldogs with a 93, while Lily Clause shot 90. Rebecca Wurster rolled an 81 and Emma Clause 80.

The JV boys clipped Huron 17-13.

Anson Eberle rolled a 174 for the high score for Chelsea. Colin Hay shot 169, Jordan Jedele 153 and 151, Nick Detterman 149, Bode Carpenter 107, Kyle Otrompke 92, and Jacob Nelson 38.

Photo’s provided by Cecilia Fernandez