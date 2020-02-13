Advertisement





The Chelsea varsity boys bowling team picked up a pair of wins this week to remain on top of the SEC White standings as the season winds down.

The BOWLdogs opened the week by waxing Ypsilanti Lincoln 28.5.

They swept the Baker Games and rolled eight games of over 200 in singles to take 8.5 out of 10 points.

Tyler Bowman rolled games of 223-221, Hunter Allen 245-205, and Jaylen Watson 212-201 to lead the Bulldogs. John Davis rolled games of 217-184 and Luis Carvallo 226.

They then beat Monroe 22-8 Tuesday night.

They again swept the Baker games and had strong singles matches.

Davis shot 236-204 to lead the Bulldogs. Allen added games of 227-192, Tim McGarry 222, Bowman 191, Watson 189, Nicholas Eicher 176, and Logan Clark 131.

The BOWLdogs are 10-1 in the SEC this season.

The varsity girls continue to have a rough go of it, dropping both of their matches 30-0.

Against Lincoln Rebecca Wurster had games of 120-91, Lily Claus 114-96, Emma Claus 112-73, and Gabby Bowles 84-74.

The girls shot some of their best games this season against Monroe but still came up short.

Wurster rolled games of 145-117, Lily Claus 129-82, Emma Claus 103-102, and Bowles 87-85.

The JV team split their matches, falling to Lincoln 15.5-14.5 and beating Monroe 24-6.

Bode Carpenter led the team with games of 192-179 against Lincoln.

Colin Hay shot 179-177, while Alex Handloser shot a 159. Ben Schwarz rolled a 129, Nick Detterman 122, Kyle Otrompke 115, and Jacob Nelson 98.

Colin Ledbetter led Chelsea against Monroe with games of 224-147.

Handloser shots 190, Lucas Hopkins 178, Hay 174, Anson Eberle 163, Jordan Jedele 157, Colin Ledbetter 147, and Nelson 79.

The teams have matches against Tecumseh and Adrian next week.