The Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor (BRAG) would like to address concerns raised regarding the COVID-19. We encourage people to take the necessary precautions to guard against the spread.

Our Board of Directors convened on Thursday, March 12, to vote on whether we’d continue to hold our planned public events. We considered current health warnings issued by the HHS, WHO, CDC, and others and reached a decision. The Board voted to postpone the Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show. The original dates for the Home Show – Saturday & Sunday, March 21 & 22, 2020 – have been cancelled with the event rescheduled to Saturday & Sunday, June 6 & 7, 2020.

The event venue, the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, has reserved the new dates for us. More information will be coming soon regarding how to handle specific issues caused by the postponing of the event.



This change is a necessary precaution to minimize the risks and rate of infection from COVID 19.



We will be sharing more information as we are able to navigate the changes and will do our best to facilitate the changes for all of our exhibitors. We look forward to the Show and appreciate the effort of everyone pulling together to do the best thing for our workers, our community, and our businesses.

Thank you for your attention and help to notify the public of the postponement.

BRAG Ann Arbor

734-996-0100

www.BRAGAnnArbor.com