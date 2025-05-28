Breaking Ground on The Pelham in Downtown Dexter

Signaling that a change is coming, the official groundbreaking for “The Pelham” was held on May 28, in downtown Dexter. This project will see condominium buildings built at this location where the A&W and railroad tunnel will be its neighbors.

Bringing together a group of people, including the planners of the project and representatives from the city of Dexter and Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce, the groundbreaking marked an important moment in a planning process that will see two, four-story buildings built. Years ago the location was the former home of the Mill Creek Sport Center, which closed and was cleared as the land saw ownership change hands and new ideas presented as to what its future will be.

A few people spoke at the groundbreaking, including a representative from BGC, the project planner.

Talking first was Dexter Chamber President Becky Cobler, who gave some historical details about the location and how it impacts the naming of the project.

The project’s webpage shares some details about this as well:

“The Pelham’s namesake comes from Fredrick Blackburn Pelham, an influential figure in the history of bridge engineering. He was the first African-American to receive an engineering degree from the University of Michigan. In 1890, he went on to design the recognizable Skew Arch Bridge in Dexter, next to where The Pelham condominiums will sit. The development group pays tribute to Fredrick Pelham and the bridge by incorporating design elements and materials inspired by the elegant stone arch into The Pelham’s two buildings.”

In looking ahead, Cobler said she believes the condo planners want to bring with their project the values the community prides itself on, which includes looking out for each other and loving the community.

Josh Bloom, Vice President of BGC (Bloom General Contracting in Redford), began his talk by thanking all of those who have contributed to the plan and those present who have also helped make it happen. He said over the past two years they’ve worked with the city of Dexter in a public-private partnership to ensure the plan and buildings would fit in with the downtown and that they would be a good neighbor with the Mill Creek, which flows right next to the property.

Bloom said, “We do care about fitting in and being good community members.”

He said they did some of their most extensive planning to ensure the river’s safety and well being. Yes there were some trees cleared at its banks, but he said they were invasive and among the various strategies to ensure the creek’s safety, they plan to replace/replant species of plants there to help prevent soil erosion. Looking to the next steps going forward in managing the day to day work there, Bloom cited their management team and its expertise that will play a big part in bringing it all together.

“We’re excited to be here,” he said, and added they truly want to be a part of the community.

Planners from The Pelham said they have already seen interest expressed from people wanting to call it home. Bloom said they’ve heard from such potential buyers as “empty nesters,” who are very attracted to the community.

Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough also spoke. He cited some changes he has seen during his time, from the building of the Westridge neighborhood to the four-story Jeffords Building. He also noted the former Mill Creek Sport Center and what it was for so many years. He said in so many ways change is inevitable, but it can be good change, especially when it has people in mind, which he believes The Pelham will do.

He said it will help diversify the housing options and bring new people into the community who want to live there and contribute.

The future of the property will begin to take shape even more in the coming months.

In the near term, work on things such as the utilities will happen and then this summer the footings and foundational work for the buildings will begin. In the end, both buildings will house 14 condominium units with two-bedroom and three-bedroom options.

The Pelham is described this way: “Nestled in the heart of downtown Dexter, this exquisite new build offers a blend of sophisticated design and unparalleled convenience. Boasting contemporary architecture, each unit is thoughtfully crafted with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art amenities.”

To learn more about the project, go to https://www.thepelhamdexter.com/.

Photo 1: A Rendering of The Pelham

Photos of the groundbreaking by Lonnie Huhman