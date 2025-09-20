September 20, 2025

Breaking Ground Together Event Planned in Dexter

STN Staff

CommunityDexter

Many Hands Lifesharing Community is inviting the public to its Breaking Ground Together event on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1900 Baker Road in Dexter.

The open day will give visitors the chance to walk the trails, enjoy autumn bites, and connect with others who believe in building an inclusive community. The celebration also marks the beginning of transforming 94 acres into a new lifesharing model for people with disabilities and their supporters.

Organizers emphasize that all ages and abilities are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and take in the view. In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, September 28.

Registration is requested. More details are available at ManyHandsLC.org.

