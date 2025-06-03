Breathe Yoga Celebrates 10 Years of Movement and Mindfulness in Chelsea

Breathe Yoga Chelsea celebrates 10 years of fostering community and mindfulness with summer specials. Explore the benefits of yoga and find connection at Breathe.

Breathe Yoga in Chelsea is marking a decade of mindful movement and community connection this summer. The studio, which opened in 2015, has become a staple for those seeking to slow down, breathe deeply, and cultivate balance in their lives.

Amy Busch, owner of Breathe Yoga, didn’t start the studio but has been a part of its journey since the beginning. “I have been a student here since it opened in 2015, and four years ago is when I bought the studio,” Busch said. She stepped in to keep Breathe Yoga alive after the previous owner moved away, preserving a space that had become vital to many in the Chelsea community.

The studio itself carries a story of transformation. Once the Chelsea Police Department, the building, and its energy have shifted over time. “What I love about the space is the transformation and how it kind of mirrors that transformation that can happen when you come to your breath,” Busch reflected.

Breathe Yoga, Busch explained, is more than a place to stretch. It’s about connection, both within oneself and with others. “The word ‘yoga’ translates to union, to connect, to yoke together,” she explained. For those unfamiliar with the practice, she described yoga in simple terms that we are all already doing to at least a small extent. “Anytime you’re paying attention to how you feel, and you’re breathing, you are practicing yoga,” said Busch.

Busch has seen the impact firsthand. One student even credited yoga with improving her vision over a year of practice, though Busch acknowledged, “I can’t exactly scientifically back up” the claim. More broadly, she’s witnessed students forge friendships and build community, a shift that feels especially important in the wake of COVID-19. “To see people just talking to each other is just really lovely, and then creating friendships and community outside,” she said.

To celebrate 10 years in Chelsea, Breathe Yoga is offering summer specials that invite newcomers to explore yoga in a welcoming environment. The studio’s Summer Special includes 10 yoga or Pilates classes for $100—just $10 per class. Additionally, all classes on Thursdays this summer are $10, part of what the studio calls Summertime Thursdays. “It’s the perfect chance to try something new, bring a friend, or treat yourself to a weekly reset,” added Busch.

Breathe is also running a 10-Class Stamp Card promotion, where students can earn bonus stamps by attending special events, referring friends, booking a reflexology appointment, or writing a review. If that wasn’t already enough to invite folks in for a quick reboot, Breathe Yoga is offering a series of monthly raffles.

Busch’s invitation to the community is simple: “We all have the desire to feel better, and we are all easily distracted by technology, by everything online coming at us. This is a space that you can just release all that, reset, and feel a little bit better, calm the mind, calm the body, and take a little bit of that back out into your life, and just give yoga a try to see how it feels.”

For more information about classes and specials, visit breatheyogachelsea.com.

Photos courtesy of Breathe Yoga