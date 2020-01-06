Advertisement





| 1 min read | from Sue Whitmarsh, For Immediate Release |

The Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation have a vision to help provide recreational opportunities that inspire and promote personal growth, healthy lifestyles, and a sense of community. We aim to assist in the creation of attractive, safe, and affordable places to play, gather, learn, and recreate.

Our ultimate goal is the creation of a community center in Chelsea for all ages and interests. But we can’t do this alone. Other communities have shown that a grassroots fundraising effort is key to gathering community support that could lead to larger funding opportunities. Community centers can be the heart and soul of a community, creating memories for generations.

Breathe Yoga is holding a special Karma – free donation-based community class – at their studio on Friday, January 24th, from 6-7:15 pm, in order to raise funds and awareness for our venture. The class, taught by studio owner Sue Whitmarsh, will be a relaxation-focused restorative practice, so little or no previous yoga experience is necessary. Join us, and feel good while doing good, and help bring to fruition the possibilities now, and for the future generations of our town. More information at cafrbod.wixsite.com and breatheyogachelsea.com.

Advertisement