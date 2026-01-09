Brewed Awakenings Serves Up New Ownership February 1st

For nearly 15 years, Brewed Awakenings has been the kind of place where the coffee comes with conversation and the chairs invite you to stay awhile. This February, the beloved café is turning a page, welcoming new ownership while holding tight to the sense of home that made it a community staple in the first place.

Kim Kaster, current owner of Brewed Awakenings, recently posted on Facebook: “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enjoy retirement… As of February 1st, Brewed Awakenings will be under new ownership… Being part of this wonderful community and getting to know everyone who came through our doors has truly been a joy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making Brewed Awakenings such a success.”

A Customer Favorite

Brewed Awakenings has always been more than a coffee shop. It’s a favorite community gathering place. In fact, when owner Kim Kaster wrote up her business plan, the first paragraph stated that “I wanted it to feel like a second home. So, I painted in colors that I felt were welcoming, included comfy chairs, and ensured there were plenty of outlets. We have always let people know that they are welcome to stay as long as they like.”

Kim Kaster and Jackie Macinkiewicz surrounded by Veterans of regulars. Photo by Sue Kelch

Regular customers Kathy and Jerry took a break from their coffee and pastries to talk to the Sun Times News and share their appreciation for the cafe. Kathy begins by complimenting the staff. “They’re well trained and very accommodating. We love them. They’re very friendly and know us by name and our preferences.” Jerry adds, “We’ve been coming here since the beginning, almost 15 years. I knew Kim before she came here; she was a barista at a coffee shop around the corner.”

Kim confirms her journey as owner of Brewed began behind the counter as a barista and explains, “I loved being a barista. When customers came in, maybe some were sad and needed cheering up. Just by giving them a coffee and having a little conversation – it can change their whole outlook.”

Kim and Jackie. Photo by Sue Kelch Same familiar face behind the counter. Photo by Sue Kelch Same delicious menu. Photo by Sue Kelch

Kim then reminisces about owning Brewed for almost 15 years. “These last 14-plus years have been an amazing journey. I am so grateful to have achieved all my dreams and more … because of the Brewed community! But now it’s time for a new person and perspective to move it forward.”

“The Mac and Cheese Isn’t Going Anywhere”

New owner Jackie Macinkiewicz talks about how excited she is to be continuing the business that Kim built. “Nearly 10 years ago, I sacrificed my career for family. Now that the kids are getting older, I’m ready to take on a new adventure. My goal is to pick right up where Kim is leaving off.”

Jackie also assures regular Brewed customers that “You will notice no real changes – other than seeing me around the cafe. You will still see all of your favorite staff and recipes – the mac and cheese isn’t going anywhere. And if you’ve never been to Brewed, please stop in and check it out. I want people to walk in here and feel like they’re home with family.”

Kim’s Retirement Plans

So what, you ask, does retirement have in store for Kim? She smiles and excitedly shares her plans to “spend more time at the Humane Society. And my husband and I already have big trips planned that I never believed I would do.” She adds, “I do want to come back once a week as a barista.” Why not? After all, that is her favorite job – to brighten your day. Learn more about Brewed Awakenings at www.brewedawakeningscafe.com

Brewed Awakenings is located at 7025 E Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176.

Featured photo: Kim Kaster (L) and Jackie Macinkiewicz with cafe regulars (seated). Photo by Sue Kelch