June 20, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event
Bridge Closure Update: Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge (Ann Arbor Twp)

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

Bridge Closure Update: Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge (Ann Arbor Twp)

On Monday, June 9, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) issued an emergency closure of the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township. The closure is due to a failure in the bridge’s post-tensioning system, specifically a broken steel cable, which must be repaired before the bridge can safely reopen. 

WCRC was alerted to the issue on Sunday, June 8, 2025, when a boater observed a potential structural concern and reported it. The damaged steel cable is part of the post-tensioning system installed during a major rehabilitation project in 2003. Notably, a routine inspection conducted in May 2025 did not reveal any issues with the cable at that time. 

The Maple Road (Foster) Bridge is a truss bridge that is nearly 150 years old. In 2022, WCRC completed additional improvements to the bridge, including cleaning, painting, and enhancements to the roadway approaches, such as drainage and guardrail upgrades. However, those improvements did not involve work on the post-tensioning system. 

WCRC is actively collaborating with its bridge inspection and design consultant, as well as the contractor involved in the 2003 rehabilitation, to determine the next steps. The team is evaluating the potential scope of repairs, estimated costs, and a schedule to restore the bridge’s structural integrity. 

At this time, there is no timeline for completing the repairs. WCRC’s Operations Department is aware of the designated detour route and will continue to monitor and maintain the unpaved local roads along the detour to address any surface concerns. 

WCRC will provide updates as more information becomes available on the project page. We encourage residents to subscribe for email updates at this link https://www.wcroads.org/residents/subscribe-to-road-updates/ 

ROAD ADVISORY

Latest articles

Bridge Closure Update: Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge (Ann Arbor Twp)

STN Staff

Local 4th of July Events

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News