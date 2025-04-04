Bridge the B2B Fundraising Challenge: Help Complete the Border-to-Border Trail Connection

The Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) has announced the official launch of Bridge the B2B: Double your Donation for Dexter’s Trail Connection, a fundraising campaign aimed at raising $250,000 to complete the final trail segment connecting the Border to Border (B2B) Trail into downtown Dexter. The campaign will operate on a peer-to-peer model, where individuals, teams, and businesses are encouraged to raise funds by reaching out to their networks. Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $250,000 by an anonymous foundation, allowing every dollar contributed to make an even greater impact on completing this trail segment and restoring the historic bridge.

The project to connect the B2B Trail into downtown Dexter has been years in the making, made possible through a collaborative effort of HWPI, the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, and the City of Dexter. In addition to the construction of 0.8-miles of trail from Dexter-Chelsea Road to Mill Creek Park, it includes the restoration and installation of the historic Bell Road Bridge over Mill Creek.

“This project will complete the B2B Trail’s easternmost connection into Dexter along the Dexter-Chelsea corridor, providing safer access to nature and improving connectivity between Dexter, Chelsea, and Ann Arbor,” said Kiff Hamp, Executive Director of HWPI. “With this generous matching grant, every dollar raised will be doubled, meaning all contributions to this campaign will go twice as far in supporting this important project.”

The Bell Road Bridge, dating back to 1891 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be refurbished and placed across Mill Creek, creating a historic and scenic gateway into Dexter. This connection will complete the trail corridor between communities, offering a valuable recreational resource while preserving local history.