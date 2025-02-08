Brio Living Services Earns Highest Ratings for Excellence from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Brio Living Services (formerly UMRC & Porter Hills) recently announced that it has once again earned the highest possible ratings for its three skilled nursing centers following the latest review from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These include Kresge Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center at Chelsea Retirement Community in Chelsea, Michigan; and the Health Center at Porter Hills Village and Green House® Homes, located in Grand Rapids.

The 5-star quality rating system used by CMS is intended as a measure to help people more effectively compare and choose nursing care centers, according to Steve Fetyko, President and CEO of Brio Living Services. Ratings are determined after CMS thoroughly examines each center’s health inspections, staffing, and other key quality measures. “A 5-star rating signifies excellence and is a direct result of our team members’ dedication to providing the highest quality care for all those we serve,” said Fetyko.

“The Medicare star rating is made up of three areas: quality, staffing ratios, and state survey results,” explained Nicole Maag, RN, NHA, CALD, COS, Chief of Residential Services for Brio Living Services. “We are so incredibly proud to have all three of our skilled nursing centers once again reach the highest level across these three areas. Medicare defines a ‘5-star’ rating as ‘much above average’, which is what we strive for every day at Brio Living Services.”

Less than 10% of nursing homes in the State of Michigan achieved the 5-star rating, according to Maag. “So, to have all three of Brio Living Services’ skilled nursing centers consistently rated as 5-star is a true testament to the dedication of our teams and the high-quality care we provide every day. We could not be more proud of our team members who ensure that the older adults we care for receive nothing but the best.”

Kathy Russell, Executive Director for Chelsea Retirement Community, agreed. “Our team of professionals continues to provide excellent care and outcomes for older adults, and Kresge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is at or near capacity at all times. With its 5-Star quality rating, as well as all private suites, beautiful surroundings, and retail bakery in the lobby, it’s no wonder we stay busy!”

“We are proud to be awarded a 5-Star rating from CMS,” said Trisha Watkins, NHA, Administrator for Health Center at Porter Hills Village and Green House® Homes. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional quality care, outstanding outcomes, and superior service for older adults. We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful for our elders, families, and team members who are all part of our communities.”

“Earning this distinction is a tribute to our incredible team, whose hard work and compassion make a difference every day for older adults,” said Fetyko. “At Brio Living Services, we remain focused on upholding the highest standards and continuously striving for excellence in every aspect of our care.”