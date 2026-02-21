Broadway Hits Encore Stage in Tribute Concert to Stephen Schwartz

Encore’s Tribute Concert honoring the words and music of Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, runs through Sunday, Feb. 22nd. Schwartz’s Broadway credits include the blockbuster production Wicked, which has run in Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre for twenty-two years, grossing over $1,800,000,000. Other Broadway shows of Schwartz’s include Pippin, Godspell, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Queen of Versailles, Children of Eden and Working.

The tribute concert featured two veteran Broadway actors, Geoff and Chelsea Packard. The couple led a sensational ensemble that also included Lleyton Allen and Vanessa Dominguez, seniors at UM’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance. Allen starred as Georg in Encore’s production of She Loves Me while Dominguez portrayed Queen Elsa in Frozen. Both are current students of the Packards. Jason Briggs completed the cast, having just sung in Encore’s Bob Seger tribute concert.

Geoff & Chelsea Packard’s personal love story began when they met on the Broadway stage of Wicked, playing the roles of Fiyero and Elphaba and their love story has been happily ever after since. They joined the faculty at UM’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance in the 2018-19 academic year.

Geoff Packard singing “Beautiful City” from Godspell.

The singers were backed up by a Broadway quality band, featuring keyboard player, director and music arranger, R. Mackenzie Lewis, with Aidyn Connor playing bass, Daniel King-McDonald on drums, Nick Martin on guitar and Harry McComb playing the reed instruments. This quintet was special providing perfect musical accompaniment.

The concert began with the group singing songs from Pippin, Children of Eden and Baker’s Wife. All five sang the opening number “Magic to Do” from Pippin. Ms. Packard showed off her tremendous voice singing “Spark of Creation,” followed by Briggs singing “Lost in the Wilderness,” both from Children of Eden.

Allen sang a heartfelt version of “Corner of the Sky,” again from Pippin. Dominguez concluded the Pippin segment with the beautiful “Simple Joys.”

Lleyton Allen singing “Corner of the Sky” from Pippin.

The guys teamed up to sing songs from Hunchback, including “God Help the Outcasts” and “Out There.” Briggs finished that set with a powerful version of “Fathers and Sons” from Working. Schwartz’s lyrics from that song are powerful, as a father reflects on his efforts to provide his sons with a better life than his father was able to give him. Briggs’ version was one of the highlights of the evening.

Jason Briggs singing “Lost in the Wilderness” from Children of Eden.

The last thirty minutes of the concert featured songs from Wicked. Geoff Packard and Allen sang a slightly altered version of “What Is This Feeling,” to the delight of the audience. The love between the Packards was on full display as they sang “As Long as You’re Mine.”

In one of the most anticipated songs of the night, the two ladies powerfully delivered a soaring version of “Defying Gravity,” with the guys joining to provide back-up harmonies. All five sang a medley of Wicked songs and then ended the show with the powerful “For Good.” The women’s voices soared to the ceiling while the men sang in three-part harmony to leave the audience on their feet, wanting more.

Vanessa Dominguez front. Rear from (L-R) Jason Briggs, Lleyton Allen, Geoff Packard & Chelsea Packard. Dominguez singing “Bless The Lord” from Godspell.

Encore’s Defying Gravity Tribute concert is Broadway quality but at one quarter of the price. This concert gets a two thumbs up rating. And, if I had a dozen thumbs, they would all be pointed up.

Encore’s Defying Gravity runs through Sunday, Feb. 22nd. Tickets can be purchased by calling (734) 268-6200 or at theencoretheatre.org. The theatre is located at 7714 Ann Arbor St., in Dexter.