September 12, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Broadway Park West officially opens along the Huron River in Ann Arbor

STN Staff

Ann ArborCommunity

Broadway Park West officially opens along the Huron River in Ann Arbor

Transformative 7-acre public space connects riverfront trails and reimagines historic industrial land

Image: Aerial rendering of Broadway Park West. Courtesy of Lower Riverfront Conservancy

The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy celebrated the official opening of Broadway Park West, a 7-acre public park along the Huron River at Broadway Street in Ann Arbor, on September 12, 2025. The park, developed on the site of a former industrial facility, is the city’s first public space to be owned and operated by an independent nonprofit conservancy.

The park transforms a once-contaminated property into a community hub, featuring pathways, event lawns, a planned year-round pavilion for gatherings and a pedestrian bridge connecting to the Argo Cascades. At the heart of the park is The Commons, a 2-acre, tree-lined elliptical lawn adjacent to 1,200 feet of riverfront trails that now link directly to Washtenaw County’s Border to Border Trail system.

“This opening represents a milestone for Ann Arbor,” said Mayor Christopher Taylor. “Broadway Park West not only provides new ways to experience the Huron River, but also demonstrates the power of partnerships between public, private, and philanthropic organizations. This space is for the community, and I am delighted to see this former industrial site put to such wonderful use.”

Broadway Park West is the first phase of a larger redevelopment of the 14-acre site. Future phases will include housing, a boutique hotel and neighborhood retail, further enlivening the Lowertown Neighborhood.

Latest articles

City of Dexter: Notice of Public Hearing Amendment 10/13/25

STN Staff

City of Dexter: Notice of Public Hearing 10/13/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News