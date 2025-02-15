Broadway Stars Bring Jane Austen’s ‘Sense & Sensibility’ to The Encore Theatre in Dexter

Show runs February 27 – March 16, 2025

Fans of Jane Austen and musical theatre are in for a treat this winter as The Encore Musical Theatre Company brings the Michigan premiere of Sense & Sensibility to the stage from February 27 to March 16, 2025. This new chamber musical, based on Austen’s beloved novel, features book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Daddy Long Legs, Pride and Prejudice, Emma).

A Cast with Broadway Experience

Leading the cast are three Broadway stars with deep ties to Michigan. Chelsea Packard (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Wicked)—who also teaches voice at the University of Michigan—takes on the role of Elinor Dashwood, the sensible and steady older sister. Jessica Grové (Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and a staple of The Encore) portrays the passionate and romantic Marianne Dashwood, while director Matt Bogart (currently a professor in the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at U-M) also steps into the role of the reserved yet caring Colonel Brandon.

The cast also features local and regional talent, including Adam Woolsey as Edward Ferrars, U-M graduate Chad Marge as Willoughby, and Marlene Inman (Encore’s productions of Into the Woods and Hello, Dolly!) as Fanny Dashwood/Mrs. Jennings, Mitchell J. Hardy as John Dashwood/Lord Middleton, and Encore newcomer, Sanchi Pandey as Lucy Steele/Miss Grey.

A Fresh Take on a Classic Story

The musical brings Austen’s timeless tale of love, heartbreak, and resilience to life in a fresh and intimate way. Paul Gordon’s music and lyrics capture the emotional highs and lows of the Dashwood sisters as they navigate romance and society’s expectations.

Bogart, who has worked with Gordon before, is excited to bring this adaptation to Michigan. “This is such a beautiful story about the balance between heart and reason,” he says. “Paul’s music makes it even more powerful, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it in such a personal, up-close setting.”

This production is generously sponsored by Judith Manocherian, LLC (Broadway’s Tony Award-Winning revival of Once on This Island). This Michigan premiere production also includes never-before-seen revisions, making Dexter’s Encore Theatre the first to debut the latest evolution of the musical.

Shows and ticket details

Tickets for Sense & Sensibility are $57, with discounts available for children, seniors, groups, and military members. Performances run Thursdays through Sundays, with both evening and matinee options. Seating in The Encore’s intimate Maas Theatre is limited, so early booking is recommended.

Performance Schedule: February 27 – March 16, 2025, *Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays/Sundays. at 2 pm. *Thurs. 3/6 is a 3 pm performance.

For tickets or more information, visit The Encore’s website or call the box office at 734-268-6200. This is a must-see event for Austen fans, musical theatre lovers, and anyone who enjoys a great story brought to life by a stellar cast.