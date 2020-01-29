Advertisement





Bruce Merrill Park

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 78 passed away on January 20, 2020 at Arbor Hospice in Saline, MI. Bruce was born on August 2, 1941, the son of Merrill Bliss and Lucille (Brown) Park. On August 12, 1967, he married Judith Ann (Hardy) in Ypsilanti, MI, and she survives.

Bruce was born into a hard-working farm family. He stayed on the family farm until he graduated from Alcona High. He attended college at Eastern Michigan University and then transferred to the University of Michigan, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

After graduation, he began to work for Ford Motor Company. Bruce took a military leave of absence and served in the Air Force for three years.

In 1967, he married Judy Hardy of Ypsilanti. While stationed in Bedford, Massachusetts, their son, Michael, was born. In 1970, the family returned to Michigan, and Bruce resumed working at Ford. The family moved to Chelsea where Bruce designed and built their home. During that time, their daughter Lisa was born.

After more than 30 years, Bruce retired from Ford in 1997. His retirement enabled him to fulfill his dream of returning to farming. He purchased the Noah Farm and worked it for 26 years. Restoring John Deere tractors, participating in the John Deere Two-Cylinder Club, hunting, and traveling were among his favorite interests. Every person that ever met Bruce or was involved in his life always had a kind word to say about him.

Bruce and Judy were again blessed when their first grandchild, Lyla, was born. Bruce always made time to attend her activities and loved to watch her dance and play sports. He was a wonderful husband, brother, father, and grandfather who always put his family and friends first.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Michael Park and Lisa Park; sister, Judy (Karl) Bunker; granddaughter, Lyla Dabbs; and faithful dog, Haylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents Merrill and Lucille Park.

A gathering of friends and family will take place Friday, January 24, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., from Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Arbor Hospice.