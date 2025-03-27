Brush Fire Contained at Cornman Farms

Photo by Scio Fire Dept

Fire crews responded to a fast-moving brush fire at Cornman Farms on Tuesday afternoon, March 26. The Dexter Area Fire Department, with assistance from Scio Township firefighters, battled the two-acre fire on Island Lake Road.

Dry conditions and moderate winds caused the flames to spread quickly, but crews contained the fire within 20 minutes. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The U.S. Forest Service currently rates fire danger in Washtenaw County as “very high,” explaining, “When the fire danger is ‘Very High,’ fires will start easily from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.”

Residents are advised to use extreme caution when handling open flames. Burn permits can be obtained through their local fire department.