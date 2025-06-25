Bugaboo Recalls Giraffe High Chairs for Safety

Bugaboo North America has issued a recall for its Giraffe high chairs due to a significant fall hazard. The chairs, if improperly assembled, can result in the legs detaching, posing a risk of serious injury or death to babies.

Product Details

Name of Product: Giraffe highchairs

Giraffe highchairs Hazard: The legs can detach from the frame if screws are not tightened properly during assembly.

The legs can detach from the frame if screws are not tightened properly during assembly. Remedy: Repair

Repair Recall Date: June 12, 2025

June 12, 2025 Units Affected: About 18,280 in the U.S. and 2,325 in Canada

Description

The recalled highchairs measure approximately 30 inches tall, 21 inches wide, and 23 inches long. They were available in various colors with the following item codes:

| Color | Item Code |

|——————–|————|

| Blue | 200008005 |

| Black | 200008004 |

| Neutral Wood/White | 200008002 |

| Warm Wood/Gray | 200008003 |

| White | 200008001 |

Incidents/Injuries

Bugaboo North America has received 22 reports of the legs detaching, including 13 reports of minor injuries.

Sold At

These highchairs were sold at Nordstrom and other specialty stores nationwide, and online at Bugaboo’s website and Amazon.com from May 2023 through April 2025, priced at approximately $380.

Consumer Action

Consumers should stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact Bugaboo for a free repair kit that includes an Allen key and new screws. Bugaboo will reach out to known purchasers directly.

Contact Information

Phone: Bugaboo Service Team at 800-460-2922

Bugaboo Service Team at 800-460-2922 Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT

Friday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Email: [email protected]

Website: Bugaboo Recall Page

