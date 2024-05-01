Community News

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) is launching “Building a Bulldog Future 2024 Fundraiser” starting May 1 and culminating on June 2, Graduation Day for Chelsea’s Class of 2024. In addition to celebrating this year’s graduates, CEF is committed to creating a bright future for all Chelsea Bulldogs!

The money raised will help CEF fund future educator grants. In 2023-24, with the help of generous donors, they funded 49 grants totaling over $50,000. While this is a significant impact for the schools, CEF received grant applications totaling $174,000 this past school year. With only being able to meet 29% of the request, CEF is asking supporters to help close the gap, which includes $60,000 toward repurposing Pierce Lake Elementary School into an early childhood center with potential to outfit modern, accessible playground equipment. “This reflects our district’s proactive approach to meet the increasing demand for early childhood education in our community,” shared Mike Kapolka, CSD Superintendent.

CEF funds grants that support the creative endeavors of the Chelsea School District educators. Grants fund various initiatives at every level of the student experience, from early learning to high school leadership. They span from social-emotional learning support to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs and literacy support.

CEF is a conduit for community members, organizations, and businesses to sponsor Scholarships. CEF will announce the 2023-2024 scholarships winners at Class Night on June 2. Last year, CEF allocated $47,000 in scholarships in support of all careers and continuing education for non-traditional returning students. In 2023, CEF added a Skilled Trades Scholarship. To learn more, go to www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org/scholarships

Amy Forehand, President of Chelsea Education Foundation, emphasized the importance of the “Building a Bulldog Future Fundraiser” in sustaining the foundation’s mission, stating, “The generosity of our community enables us to support and grow alongside the Chelsea School District. This fundraiser is a vital component of our efforts to enhance educational opportunities for all students.”

Chelsea High School was recently recognized as the 32nd-ranked High School in the state of Michigan according to the US News and Reports rankings: www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/michigan/districts/chelsea-school-district/chelsea-high-school-9799. Chelsea High School is one of the smallest in the top 50. This recognition places CHS in the top 3% of high schools. “We can help support this trajectory with your help,” commented Amy Forehand.

Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of ’24 and extends its gratitude to all supporters contributing to the 2024 Building a Bulldog Future Fundraising goal of $8,000. chelseaeducationfoundation.networkforgood.com/.