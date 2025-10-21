Bulldog Sports Oct 12-18, 2025: Teams Shine Across the Board

It’s been an impressive fall for Chelsea athletics, with Bulldog teams racking up championships, playoff runs, and standout individual performances across multiple sports.

Football: Three-Peat Champions

The Chelsea football team clinched its third straight SEC White title in dominating fashion with a 35–7 victory over Lincoln. Quarterback Jax Ichesco accounted for four touchdowns—two rushing and two passing—while brother Gibson Ichesco added a long scoring run. The Bulldogs finished conference play undefeated and will host Linden to close out the regular season.

Field Hockey: Headed to the Regional Finals

Chelsea’s field hockey squad continued its postseason surge with back-to-back shutouts, outscoring opponents 22–0 in two regional games. Senior leaders Ceci Bayer and Brenna Taylor led the attack, while goalkeepers Ava Samon and Elizabeth Timberlake combined for two clean sheets. The Bulldogs advance to face Detroit Country Day with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Volleyball: Back-to-Back Sweeps

Chelsea volleyball kept rolling with consecutive straight-set wins over Lincoln and Manchester. Junior Melayna Minyard led the offense with powerful kills, while senior setter Lexi Cummer ran a smooth attack and contributed strong defense. The Bulldogs look sharp as they head toward the postseason stretch.

Cross Country: Top Finishes at SEC Finals

Both the boys and girls cross country teams earned third-place finishes in the competitive SEC White Finals at Hudson Mills Metropark. Senior Henry Fredenberg and junior Wyeth Angus led the boys with top-five performances, while senior Samantha Bieber and junior Zora Ziolkowski paced the girls’ squad.

Swim and Dive: Undefeated in the SEC White

Chelsea’s girls swim and dive team remained unbeaten in league action after a tri-meet sweep over Williamston and Dundee and a dominant win against Ypsilanti. Brooke Paddock continued to impress with multiple first-place finishes, while the Bulldogs’ depth shined with strong relay and diving performances.

Golf: Strong Finish at State Finals

The girls golf team capped off a successful season with a 12th-place finish at the MHSAA Division 3 State Finals in East Lansing. Senior Emma Ruszkiewicz led Chelsea with rounds of 95 and 92, helping close out a season that also included a SEC White title.

Soccer: District Runner-Up

Chelsea boys soccer battled deep into the postseason, reaching the district finals before falling to Mason. The Bulldogs advanced with a thrilling penalty-kick win over Jackson, finishing their season with a solid 13–7–1 record.

From conference crowns to state-level competition, Chelsea’s fall athletes have set a high bar for Bulldog pride.