Dating back to 1976, that was the Chelsea boys’ basketball teams record against Ypsilanti.

Going into Friday nights game the Bulldogs had never beaten an Ypsilanti team, but that streak is no more as Chelsea took down Ypsi 57-51 to improve to 3-1 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs started fast behind nine points by Ross Stofflet in the first quarter to give Chelsea a 21-11 lead after one.

Ypsilanti rallied in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-11 to cut the lead 32-29 at the break.

Both teams would struggle in the third with Chelsea extending its lead to 41-34 with a 9-5 run in the period.

Both teams went to the line a lot in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies went to the line 10 times in the 4th, hitting just five from the line, while the Bulldogs would put the game away by hitting 8 of 16 from the charity stripe in the final period.

Stofflet finished his big night with 23 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Owen Brown finished with 13 points ,while Adam Hauser added 12. Lucas Hanifan chipped in with seven points and Jaylen Woody two.

The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 overall on the season. They return to action Friday, January 24 when they host SEC White leading Ypsilanti Lincoln and sophomore phenom Emoni Bates at 7:00 PM.

