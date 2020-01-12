Advertisement





Following a tough last second loss to Grass Lake Tuesday night, the Chelsea basketball team bounced back to trounce Brooklyn Columbia Central 69-31 January 10.

The Bulldogs took a 17-10 lead after one quarter and blew the game wide open with a huge second quarter outscoring the Eagles 19-5 for a 36-15 lead at the half.

Lucas Hanifan sparked the run with eight points in the second.

The Bulldogs offense kicked it into high gear in the third, putting 22 points on the board to take a comfortable 59-29 lead after three and they cruised to the easy win.

Hanifan scored a career high 22 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Lucas Hanifan looks to make a pass against Brooklyn and scored a career high 22 points. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Ross Stofflet finished with 15 points, while Jordan Fansler added 10. Adam Hauser chipped in with eight, Owen Brown six, Jaylen Woody five, and Ethan Litzinger three.

Tuesday night saw the Bulldogs fall to Grass Lake 43-41 on a basket at the final buzzer by the Warriors.

Chelsea lead 34-28 after three quarters, but the Warriors rallied and the game was tied at 41 in the final seconds.

The Warriors took the ball and hit a fadeaway jumper from the left corner as the buzzer sounded to pull out the win.

Stofflet finished with a team high 19.

Hauser finished with 13 points, Hanifan and Woody four each, and Fansler one.

Chelsea will return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Adrian and host Ypsilanti.

Photo’s by Lynne Beauchamp