Bulldogs Bounce Back with Rout in Home Opener 

by

The Chelsea football team bounced back from a season opening loss to rout Detroit East English 48-6 in the home opener Friday night.  

The Bulldogs set the tone early with a big kickoff return by Drew Weinberg to start the game that set up a two-yard TD run by Caden Steele just 48 seconds into the game. 

Chelsea quickly made it 14-0 when Nate Christian hit Gibby Ichesco with a 27-yard scoring pass. 

The teams traded fumbles, and the Bulldogs lead grew to 20-0 when Boaz strong picked off a pass and ran it back for a pick-six. 

East English drove into Bulldog territory but Weinberg picked off a pass in the endzone to stop the drive. 

The lead grew to 27-0 when Christian hit Jimmy Sciackitano with a 48-yard scoring strike and a short time later Christian snuck across from a yard out for a 34-0 halftime lead. 

Chelsea continued to pour it on in the third when Luke Cavanaugh ran it in from nine yards out for a 41-0 lead. 

East English found the endzone to make it 41-6, but the Bulldogs wrapped up the scoring with a one-yard TD run by Jax Ichesco in the fourth quarter to make the final 48-6. 

The Bulldogs improved to 1-1 on the season and open SEC White play Friday night when they host Pinckney at 7:00 PM. 

Photos by Dawn McCann

