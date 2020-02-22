Advertisement





It is not a rivalry game without a little trash talking, bodies hitting the floor, and the student sections going back and forth between each other. Friday nights game between bitter rivals Chelsea and Dexter had all of that and more as the Bulldogs pulled out a thrilling 66-65 overtime win over the Dreadnaughts.

From the opening tip you saw that the game meant a lot to both teams.

Chelsea ran a perfect alley-oop to Ross Stofflett, who put it down and he let the Dexter students know about it as the talking started between the teams right off the bat.

The Bulldogs started hot with triples from Owen Brown and Adam Hauser, but Dexter answered with five points from Bobby Pnacek as Chelsea built a 12-5 lead.

Cal Bavineau hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to cut the Chelsea lead to 14-10 after one.

Chelsea used a balanced scoring attack in the second quarter, while Dexter lived on the long ball. The Dreadnaughts hit four triples in the second, including a pair by Aidan Dexter, but Chelsea outscored them 16-12 behind five points from Brown and four from Jordan Fansler for a 30-22 halftime lead.

Back to back baskets by Bavineau to start the third quarter sparked the Dreadnaughts as they battled back to tie the game at 42. Jayden Woody hit a put back in the final minute to give Chelsea a 44-42 lead after three.

Stofflet scored six points in the fourth as Chelsea built a five point lead with under two minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs struggled from the line, missing five free throws over the final three minutes to give Dexter a chance and the Dreadnaught took advantage.

Colin Parachek nailed a triple to cut the lead to 56-54 and the Bulldogs hit one of two to push the lead to 57-54.

Ryan Trinkle hit a basket underneath and sank the free throw for the And-one to tie the game at 57 with 38.8 seconds to go.

Chelsea had one final chance, but the shot was off and the game went in to overtime.

Stofflet opened the overtime with an And-one for a 60-57 lead.

After struggling from the line down the stretch in regulation, the Bulldogs hit seven of eight free throw in the overtime period as they built a 66-63 lead.

Dexter had a three-point shot to tie in the final seconds, but it bounced away and they got a tip in with .7 second left after the referees put the time back on the clock.

Chelsea was able to get the ball in bounds and the final buzzer sounded for the one point win.

Stofflet led the Bulldogs with 23 points, while Hauser added 15 and Brown 14 to lead Chelsea. Woody finished with six, Fansler four, Lucas Hanifan three, and Ben Strzyzewski one.

Dexter was led by Colin Parachek with 14 points, while Bavineau and Brennan Parachek scored 11 each. Marco Lucchesi finished with nine points, Pnacek eight, Dexter six, and Trinkle three.