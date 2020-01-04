Advertisement





The Chelsea boys’ basketball team returned from the holiday break by taking on Olivet at Spring Arbor University Friday night and came away with a 55-28 win over the Eagles.

Coming off the long holiday, both teams started slow with Chelsea leading 10-8 after one quarter.

The Bulldogs offense came to life behind 10 points from Ross Stofflet in the second, outscoring the Eagles 18-6 for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Ross Stofflet scored a team high 16 points including 10 in the second quarter against Olivet.



Jordan Fansler scored five and Ben Strzyzewski four in the third as the Bulldogs extended their lead to a comfortable 42-21 after three quarters and cruised to the win.

Ben Strzyzewski chipped in with eight points in the win over Olivet.



Stofflet led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Strzyzewski chipped in with eight points.

Adam Hauser added seven points, while Owen Brown and Jaylen Woody had six each. Fansler finished with five points, McKenzie three, Ethan Litzinger and Hugo Campos two each.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall on the season. They return to action Tuesday night at Grass Lake and host Brooklyn Columbia Central Friday night.

Photos by Dawn Miller