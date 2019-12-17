Advertisement





An undefeated regular season and a state playoff football run that came up just short of another trip to Ford Field for the Chelsea football team resulted in numerous post season awards for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs placed eight players on the First Team All-SEC White squad. The teams include five on defense and three on offense. Chelsea also had six players earn Honorable Mention honors.

First Team All-SEC Defensive Honors went to:

Daniel Golding – Defensive Line



Joe Taylor- Defensive Back

Sam Michael- Linebacker

Corbin Steele – Linebacker

Chase Kemp – Defensive Back

First Team All-SEC White Offense went to:

Brennan Van Riper – Running Back

Josiah Fitch – Offensive Line

Ross Stofflet – Wide Receiver

Honorable Mention Honors went to Mitch Reynolds, Dylan Dollinger, Ryan Baries, Mason Putsay, Gabe Vowles, and Carson Gray.