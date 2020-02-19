Advertisement





One for the ages.

That is what the game between Chelsea and Ypsilanti Lincoln was Tuesday night. A game that people will talk about for a long time as Lincoln pulled out a 108-102 double overtime win over Chelsea February 18.

According to MHSAA record books the game was the 5th highest scoring game in state history with the 210 combined points. The all-time record is 265 set in 1989 between Glen Arbor Leelanau and Freesoil 171-94.

The teams were tied at 18 after one quarter behind 10 points for Lucas Hanifan for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore phenom Emoni Bates exploded for 18 second quarter points as Lincoln took a 40-35 lead into the break.

Chelsea came out fighting in the third as Adam Hauer hit three triples and scored 10 points to cut the Lincoln lead to 61-59 after three quarters.

Lincoln held a three point lead in the final seconds, but Hauser nailed a triple just before the horn to tie the game at 84.

The overtime period saw the teams go back and forth, but the Bulldogs would tied it once again with a triple by Owen Brown in the final seconds of overtime to tie it at 98 and send it to a second overtime.

The Bulldogs ran out of gas in the second OT as Lincoln pulled away for the win.

Hanifan finished with a team high 26 points for the Bulldogs.

Ross Stofflett finished with 21 points, 19 coming in the second half. Hauser chipped in with 19 points, while Jordan Fansler and Brown scored 16 each, and Jaylen Woody two.

Bates finished with a career night that moved him into the top 10 in the state with 63 points and 21 rebounds for the Splitters.

The Bulldogs fell to 10-6 overall and 5-5 in the SEC White. They host rival Dexter in another White showdown Friday night at 7:00 PM.