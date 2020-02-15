Advertisement





Coming off its second straight D2 team district championship, the Chelsea wrestling team had a strong showing at the individual district at Mason Saturday with six wrestlers qualifying for next weeks Regional at Vicksburg.

Three wrestlers came away with district titles Saturday.

Nick Matusko at 135, Cole Munson 145, and Shane Nold 171 claimed individual titles.

Nick Matusko won the 135 lb district title and improved to 42-0. Photo by Mike Williamson

Matusko improved to 42-0 on the season by picking up three pins on the day.

Munson swept through three matches with a pin, tech fall, and a 104 decision in the finals to claim the title and improve to 37-5 on the season.

Cole Munson was the 145 pound champion. Photo by Dawn Miller

Nold improved to 40-2 on the season with pin, a major decision, and 9-4 win in the Finals.

Josiah Fitch (285) and Mitchell Reynolds (160) earned 2nd place finishes.

Shane Nold improved to 40-2 by winning the 171 title. Photo by Mike Williamson

Fitch picked up a pin and decision, before falling in the finals, while Reynolds picked up a pair of tech falls before falling in the finals to the #1 ranked wrestler in the state.

Nolan Sinkwitts also qualified by finishing 4th at 171 to also qualify. He opened with a major decision, before having to face fellow Bulldog Reynolds in the semifinals and falling. He then won a hard fought 3-2 decision before falling in the third place match and is now 23-7 on the season.

Drew Maguire (119) and Zachary Byerly (171) both came up just short, falling in the consolation semifinals.