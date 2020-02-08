Advertisement





After a blistering start the Chelsea basketball team had to fend off a vicious rally by Jackson to hold on for a 65-60 win over the Vikings Friday night.

To say the Bulldogs came out on fire in the opening quarter might be an understatement.

Chelsea hit seven three-pointers and put up 33 points in the first to jump to a 33-17 lead after one. Adam Hauser was hot from the start hitting three triples in the opening quarter and scoring 17 points. Ross Stofflet and Lucas Hanifan also had two triples each as Chelsea took the 16 point lead.

As hot as the Bulldogs were in the opening quarter, they struggled in the second and third quarters.

Advertisement

They hit just two baskets in the second as Jackson cut the lead to 42-29 at the break.

They continued to struggle in the third as the Vikings fought back with an 18-6 run and the Bulldogs led by just one 48-47 after three.

Hanifan scored eight points in the fourth and the Bulldogs hit nine of 12 from the charity stripe down the stretch to put the game away for the win.

Hauser and Stofflet scored 19 points each to lead Chelsea.

Hanifan finished with 14 points, Jordan Fansler 10, Jaylen Woody two, and Owen Brown one.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-4 overall on the season and 6-3 in the SEC White.