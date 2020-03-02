Advertisement





An amazing season came to a screeching halt Monday night as the Chelsea girls’ basketball team was upset in the D2 district opener by Eaton Rapids 58-49 in overtime Monday night.

A disappointing ending to a season that saw the Bulldogs climb into the top 5 in the state in the D2 rankings but ended up losing three of its last four games to finish the season with a 17-4 overall record.

Neither team could get much going in the first half offensively with Eaton Rapids taking a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Kiersten Anstead and Megan McCalla scored four points each for Chelsea in the second as the Greyhounds led the Bulldogs 18-15 at the break.

The teams offenses picked things up in the third with Chelsea outscoring the Greyhounds 14-13 to cut the lead to 31-29 after three. Emily McCalla sparked the run with five third quarter points for the Bulldogs.

Eaton Rapids led 39-38 with just over three minutes remaining when Jessi Emmert hit a triple and Emily McCalla hit an And-one to give the Bulldogs a 44-40 lead.

The Greyhounds answered with a pair of free throws and a basket to tie the game at 44.

Eaton Rapids got the ball with a minute left and was called for a charge with 19 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the ball. A shot at the buzzer was wide and the game would go into overtime.

The Greyhounds were hot in the overtime period, scoring the first five points for a 49-44 lead.

The Bulldogs would get back to within four 53-49, but Eaton Rapids would seal the win at the line, outscoring Chelsea 14-5 in the overtime session.

Megan McCalla finished with a team high 11 points, while Emmert added 10.

Emily McCalla chipped in with nine points, Riley Davis seven, Anstead and Andrea Kowalski four each, Morgan Majeske three, and Sarah Kennings one.

