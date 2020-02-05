Advertisement





Coming off a tough loss to rival Dexter, the Chelsea basketball team struggled for three quarters against Pinckney Tuesday night before rallying from 11 points down to beat the Pirates 54-53 in overtime.

Ross Stofflet scored seven first quarter points, but the Pirates led 15-13 after one.

Pinckney got hot in the second as the Bulldogs struggled from the floor and the Pirates went on a 14-7 run to take a 29-20 halftime lead.

Adam Hauer and Stofflet scored five points each in the third, but the Pirates increased their lead to 43-32 after three.

The Bulldogs defense cracked down on the Pirates from there allowing just five fourth quarter points as Chelsea rallied back.

Stofflet scored eight points in the fourth including a pair of triples as the Bulldogs outscored Pinckney 16-5 to tie the game at 48 and send it into overtime.

Lucas Hanifan hit a big triple in the overtime session and scored four points. Stofflet hit a big pair of free throws as the Bulldogs outscored Pinckney 6-5 in overtime to pull out the much needed win.

Stofflet had a big night with 22 points, including 15 in the second half and overtime when the Bulldogs would rally.

Hanifan finished with 14 points and Hauser 11. Ben Strzyzewski added three points, while Owen Brown and Jaylen Woody scored two each.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the SEC White. They travel to Jackson Friday night at 7:00.